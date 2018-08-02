Fishing during the summer is a family experience for many Long Islanders. We are lucky that we have Montauk, especially because people come from all over the world and try to catch the biggest fish there. My family is fishing-crazy and is lucky enough to live here.

Looking for a better opportunity, my dad came to the United States 12 years ago and ever since, he has been a man of the sea. When my dad is not working, he wants to be at the beach every day.

It’s hard to get a big family like mine to the beach. The night before we go to the beach, we prepare all the stuff needed such as food to barbecue, clothes for any type of weather, gear, blankets and tools in case we get stuck on the outer beach. I help Mom get my little sister ready and pack my bathing suit and clothes.

When my dad goes fishing with us, he is always on the hunt for the biggest fish. Our family favorite is the striped bass. Most importantly, my time on the beach with my family is a chance to spend quality time together.

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown