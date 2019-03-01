We live on Long Island, where we have some unique villages and beaches. I got to go to Montauk recently, and it is one of the nicest places I have ever been to.

As you know, Montauk is at the eastern tip of Long Island on the South Fork. That might sound far, but it really isn’t. If you don’t want to drive, you can take the train.

It is a great place for people of all ages, and there is a whole lot to do. For example, you can walk up the historic Montauk Lighthouse and see how it works or just walk around the park it is in, Montauk Point State Park. This is the park at the very tip of Long Island. The building of the lighthouse started on June 7, 1796, and it opened in Nov. 5, 1796. It stands 111 feet tall.

Camp Hero is nearby, too. Camp Hero was commissioned in 1942 for World War II and later used as the Montauk Air Force Station. You don’t have to like history to enjoy hiking around it.

You can walk on the beach, learn about history and eat in any of the restaurants. I ate at Navy Beach and spent a lot of money. When you are done having lots of fun like I did, you can watch the sunset.

Now it’s time for some did-you-knows. Did you know that in 2012 the Montauk Lighthouse was declared a National Historic Landmark? Did you know that some people call Montauk "The End," but others call it "The Beginning"? Did you know that you can go camping in Montauk at Hither Hills State Park?

Now you know Montauk is a great place for anyone of all ages. When you go, tell them James sent you!

