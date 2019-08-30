Is there a ghost at the Montauk Lighthouse?

Do you believe in ghosts? There are several different legends about the Montauk Lighthouse having a ghost named Abigail.

Abigail is said to haunt the lighthouse and the people who visit it. According to Henry Osmers, the Montauk Lighthouse historian, one story says that Abigail is the daughter of one of the workers who helped to renovate the lighthouse in 1860. Abigail fell in love with a young man who was helping to renovate the lighthouse. Her father didn’t approve of him and put an end to their relationship. Abigail died with a broken heart and is said to return to the lighthouse in search of her love.

Another story says that in 1811 a ship was off the coast of Montauk. A girl named Abigail was a passenger on a ship. It was Christmas Day and the ship sank. Abigail was rescued and brought to the lighthouse, but sadly, she died.

People have reported that they have heard strange noises, saw things moving and felt someone pulling on their clothing. All of these events were unexplainable. For instance, a picture hanging on a wall in the lighthouse was seen moving and a worker felt someone pulling on his jacket, but no one was there.

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton