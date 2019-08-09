TODAY'S PAPER
Montauk is the place to go in the summer

Kidsday reporter Will Gerow of Carle Place High

Kidsday reporter Will Gerow of Carle Place High School enjoys summertime in Montauk. Photo Credit: Gerow family

By Will Gerow Kidsday Reporter
A great place to visit in the summer is Montauk. You are getting away, but it’s not too far away.

I go to Montauk with my brother, my mom and my aunt. I have family who have a nice house there. I think the water in Montauk is very clean and clear.

One place I like to visit when I am out there is Camp Hero. We visit it all the time with my family. Camp Hero has a maritime forest, and we usually like to go fishing or surfing there.

The Montauk Lighthouse is the first lighthouse in New York State, also the fourth oldest active lighthouse in the country. The view from the top is beautiful, and it gets very windy up there. To see the ocean view, the climb is worth it, but the stairs are very close, so if you are claustrophobic, it’s not a smart idea to go up there.

Gosman's seafood restaurant near the opening to the ocean from Lake Montauk has a beautiful view  and very good seafood. Their lobsters are very good, and I also like their calamari.

Scarpetta Beach restaurant has a beautiful view of the water while you're eating. There is also a hotel and spa there.

Hither Hills State Park has camping, and you can picnic through the forest. This park has fireplaces and sport fishing along the beach. I fished all night long because my family purchased a permit. The park also has a hiking path and cross-country ski trails in the winter.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School

