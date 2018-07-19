Over the summer many kids may get bored. A lot of families don’t have the time to go on a vacation far away. Here are five day trips anyone can go on: Splish Splash, Adventureland, The Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center, Montauk Point, and Coney Island are all just a few great options.

THE LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM is in Riverhead (longislandaquarium.com). It has all sorts of animals. You can watch the sea lion show, walk around with crabs and even feed stingrays.

ADVENTURELAND is in Farmingdale (adventureland.us). You can ride roller coasters and waterslides. My classmate Brady Connors goes here because he enjoys the rides and there are many things to do.

SPLISH SPLASH is in Calverton (splishsplash.com), and it gets better and better every year. It has waterslides, a lazy river and plenty of places to eat. Classmate Kevin Woram goes here because he likes the water rides.

CONEY ISLAND is in Brooklyn but not that far away (coneyisland.com). There is so much to do there from water rides to regular rides, an aquarium and so much more.

MONTAUK is at the end of Long Island, and it is like going to another world. Read my classmate’s story about this!

Frances Barricelli and Joan McLean’s sixth-grade class, St. Agnes Cathedral School, Rockville Centre