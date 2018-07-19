Have you ever heard of The End? If you were thinking Montauk you are correct. Montauk is the end of Long Island and a fantastic family vacation spot close to home. Montauk is filled with kid-friendly activities surrounded by some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, right in our backyard.

Any interest in catching a 50-pound striped bass? Well, you are in luck, then, because Montauk offers some of the best fishing on the East Coast. At Gosman’s Dock you can find kid-friendly charter boats to catch striped bass, fluke, tuna, sea bass and even sharks.

Have you ever caught a wave? If you are a surfer or have the desire to learn, Montauk is the place. One of my favorite surf shops, Air & Speed Surf Shop, offers surf lessons for beginners and rentals for surfboards, paddleboards and kayaks. There is no shortage of water or water sports in Montauk.

Not a fan of the water? No problem. How about horseback riding at Deep Hollow Ranch? It is the oldest working ranch in the United States, where you can gallop along Montauk’s breathtaking coastline.

Would you rather hit the greens? The golf course at Montauk Downs State Park is one of the nicest public courses on Long Island. If you’re in the mood for land and sea, Puff ’n’ Putt is the place to be. Here you can play a fun round of mini-golf or rent a Hobie Cat or Sunfish sailboat, a canoe or even a pedal boat and float out onto the majestic Fort Pond.

Ever see a working lighthouse? At the very end is Montauk’s iconic landmark, the lighthouse. It was commissioned by George Washington. It stands above an incredibly rocky terrain where you can watch giant waves smash into the rocks. Stroll through the lighthouse museum and learn some interesting facts.

Feeling hungry? Not in Montauk! There are so many great places to go, and my favorite is 668 The Gig Shack. It has live music, outdoor dining and finger-licking ribs. This is one of many places I have visited here.

My favorite Montauk pastime is walking along the shoreline collecting shells and rocks, and listening to the waves as I bond with my family. The waves can be serene or thunderous — you never know what the day will bring. But either way, it is an exhilarating sight. Montauk is called The End, but now you can see why the locals call it The Beginning.

Frances Barricelli and Joan McLean’s sixth-grade class, St. Agnes Cathedral School, Rockville Centre