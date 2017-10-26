Over the summer I went to Montreal, Canada, to visit family. I loved it for many reasons. One of my favorite things to do was to go to downtown Montreal.

We went to a jazz musical festival, a maple syrup shop, and Old Port Montreal. At the music festival, we saw a professional jazz band and a street dance battle. They were entertaining.

My favorite place there was the maple syrup shop. They showed us how to make maple syrup, and we even made maple candy. You make maple candy by putting fresh maple syrup on ice and then letting it sit for three to five minutes. Then you twirl it on a popsicle stick and eat it — yummy!

At Old Port we watched my two cousins, Santina and Adrianna, go on this really long zip line that was about 100 feet above the water. It was really funny for us, because we watched them scream the whole way down. We also got to see some really big boats. My favorite place to eat was at a diner there, which specialized in poutine. Poutine is a Canadian dish, and it is made of French fries with cheese and gravy on top. It was so good and filling. Canada was my favorite place to visit.