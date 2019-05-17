On the East End there are three great places to visit for people who love nature.

The first one is the Quogue Wildlife Refuge (quoguewildliferefuge.org). The refuge has long and short trails that you can walk along. There are wild animals that you can see and a nature center where there are fun programs that you can participate in. It also has summer camps, guided nighttime walks in the moonlight, and kayak programs.

The Elizabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge is located in Sag Harbor and has a long trail that you can walk on all the way to the beach at Little Peconic Bay and Noyack Bay. It is beautiful! The birds and chipmunks along the trail are very friendly.

The last place I think that is great to visit is the Madoo Conservancy in Sagaponack (madoo.org). It has two acres of magical landscape with arches, gardens, and fountains. There are paths to explore, hidden gardens to find, and lots of beautiful plants and flowers to enjoy!

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton