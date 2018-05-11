TODAY'S PAPER
Gift ideas for Mother’s Day

Kidsday reporter Sophia Marucheau offers homemade gift ideas

Kidsday reporter Sophia Marucheau offers homemade gift ideas for Mother's Day. Photo Credit: Linda Vaianella

By Sophia Marucheau and Kylie Schlosser Kidsday Reporters
Have you ever had a hard time shopping for your mom? Well, here are 10 great gifts Kylie came up with for you to get for Mom at the last minute:

  • Free time
  • A box of chocolates or homemade treat
  • Flowers
  • Jewelry
  • Lotion
  • A scented candle
  • A handmade present
  • A gift basket
  • Appreciation
  • A warm hug

As you can see, you can spend as much as you can afford. Gifts from the heart may mean the most to her, but you know your mom best!

But what if you want make something? No problem! Don’t panic! Sophie has an easy Mother’s Day gift, so let’s get started. It is a Mason candy jar.

The supplies you will need are: a Mason jar, your mom’s favorite mini candy, markers and white paper.

Step 1: Cut a strip of paper an inch and a half wide and as long as you need to fit around the jar.

Step 2: Write whatever you want on the paper with your markers.

Step 3: Tape it around the jar and fill it with her favorite candy. You’re done!

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station

