Our family took a trip to Mount Washington, New Hampshire, last summer. Mount Washington is the tallest mountain in the northeastern part of the United States, at 6,288 feet.

Some things you might be interested to know about Mount Washington is that it is famous for having some very extreme weather. The highest wind gust ever recorded there was 231 mph and the lowest temperature was -47 degrees! It can even snow in the summer! That’s how it got its nickname, “Home of the Worst Weather.”

We started our 30-minute drive up the auto road with T-shirts on and by the time we got to the top we were wearing sweatshirts! The views at the top were amazing. On a clear day you can see to the Atlantic Ocean and six states. Unfortunately, when we were there it was foggy, so we couldn’t see very far. On the other side of the mountain from where we were, a special train carries tourists to the top.

The road down is very steep and dangerous. It is so steep that your brakes could overheat if you’re not careful. Cars have even driven off the mountain after losing their brakes. Luckily, we didn’t have a problem, and we got a bumper sticker that said: "This car climbed Mt. Washington."

We had a great trip. If you are ever in the area and looking for a great adventure, then this is the place for you!

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point