The Mouthguard Challenge game is all about a bunch of challenges that you have to do while wearing a mouthguard. For instance, you might have to try to say “I’m gonna make him an offer he cannot refuse.” Also, you might have to do a physical challenge, like try to blow a paper ball to the other opponent’s side of the table.

It is easy to play. You have five mouthguards, 50 task cards and five revenge cards. To prepare the game, you need a scorekeeper to write the names of all the players on a sheet of paper and, obviously, to keep score. Each player gets a mouth guard and a revenge card. You can play with two to five players. If you lose a challenge, the revenge card lets you challenge your opponent to a rematch. You can use only it once.

A task card with a red edge is a challenge, meaning you can challenge another player. And whoever completes the challenge gets the point. If the card has a green edge, then you have to do this task on your own. If you complete it, then you get the point. If the card has a yellow edge, then you have to do the task by yourself and all the other players can write down the answer. If it is a blue edge, you will have to do this task! Then all the players have one guess at what you’re trying to say.

I know what you’re thinking, boring! But hang on, two more and then we’ll get to the good stuff. If the card has an orange edge, all the players call out the answer at the same time. Hang in there, last one — if it has a white edge, then you can just do what it says and maybe get the point. Phew, you made it!

This family game is not that messy and is easy to learn and play.

However, if you have braces, a lot of saliva comes out of your mouth. And when you take out the mouthguard, if you had it on for a while, it makes your mouth uncomfortable.

As a result, I think this game is a 4-smile rating. It is a very fun and creative game, but watch out for flying spit!