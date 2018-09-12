Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Watching a movie at home vs. theater: What’s your choice?

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By David Bailey, Amiya Garcia, Allison Lamitie and Dylan Smakal Kidsday Reporters
Movies can come to life, movies create adventures, laughs, tears and even screams. But what is the best way to watch a movie? Would you rather watch a movie at home, or at the theater?

Watching a movie at home may be better than watching at the theater for a variety of reasons. One positive about watching a movie at home is that it doesn’t cost as much money. You can just microwave some popcorn and you will be good. Another positive is, you can just snuggle up in your blanket and stay warm and cozy.

Watching a movie at the theater may be more enjoyable for multiple reasons. At the theater the screen is gigantic and it allows you to see every little image in each scene. To add on, although the treats may be a bit pricey, they still have almost every snack or refreshment that you could ever think of. Also, at the theater there are seats for all your friends and family to enjoy a movie together.

This debate could clearly go either way. Just think about it: Which one would you choose?

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island

