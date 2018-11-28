Have you ever wondered if a little horse could be one of Santa's reindeer? If you have, watch the movie, “Elliot the Littlest Reindeer,” which comes out in theaters on Friday, and you’ll be sure to get into the Christmas spirit.

Elliot, a pony, wants to be one of Santa’s reindeer. He tries to show the Coach and other animals that he can, but no one believes him. But “Big Dreamers Dream Big” and Elliot, with the help of his friend Hazel, will prove everyone wrong. Santa had a tryouts for reindeer because he was one reindeer short. Elliot tried to register but he couldn’t pass registration because he wasn’t a reindeer. He pretends to be a reindeer by putting on a hat with antlers and passes the registration. At the end of tryouts, one of Elliot’s antlers bend and DJ, one of the reindeers, figures that something isn’t right with Elliot. Can Elliot overcome all obstacles and reach his dream of becoming one of Santa's reindeer? You'll just have to see the movie to find out.

The scenery is beautiful and includes lots of snow and Christmas trees, which make you feel like Christmas is here. The characters are enjoyable. Some of the characters are Elliot, Hazel, DJ, Coach, Lemon Drop, Mrs. Claus, and Santa.

Elliot believes in himself and shows kids that if you really want to be something, you can do it. Hazel is a silly goat and Elliot’s friend, and she helps to train him. She's considered a comical character in our class because of how much she eats. DJ is the boastful head reindeer on the farm. Coach trains the reindeer. Lemon Drop is one of Santa’s elves who wants Santa to only rely on the electric sleighs and not use reindeer anymore. Santa and Mrs. Claus are in charge of the reindeers and the North Pole. These characters bring excitement to the movie. The movie also has plenty of action and surprising twists.

Elliot proves that with hard work, good friends and believing in yourself you can achieve your dreams, which is a powerful message for children. This film is definitely on our top 20 list of favorite movies. “Elliot the Littlest Reindeer” is a great Christmas animated movie for kids.

We rate it a 4 out of 5 smiles.