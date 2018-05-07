Have you ever wanted some mouthwatering drinks to sweeten up your day? If so, then look no further than bubble tea, a sweet black tea filled with sugary tapioca balls. This tasty drink comes from Taiwan, and it is gaining popularity in New York and other places in the United States.

One place we love to go is Mr. Wish in Great Neck. They have their tapioca bubbles shipped from Taiwan, with brown sugar on them. If you need a special place to go on a boring day, go to Mr. Wish. They have pearl milk tea and other teas and drinks. Another delicious drink is fruit tea. They put fresh pieces of fruit in the tea, which makes the drink explode with taste.

Mr. Wish is the perfect place to complete your day. We love drinking bubble tea, and if you try it, you are sure to like it, too! It’s at 38 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck.

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck