The transition from elementary school to middle school is hard. Instead of being in one classroom most of the day, you travel to different classes and different teachers. You may experience pushing in the hallways and stairwell, and not everyone is nice. Academically, expectations are higher. There is more homework, and it is harder to manage your time.

Luckily, MS74Q created the Student Cabinet to help with that. We have a very good school, but we think there is always room to improve. Our Student Cabinet put together a survey for all sixth graders to fill out, and we hope to use this information to help the incoming students next school year. Here are some of the questions:

How was the transition from elementary school to middle school for you?

Are you concerned with physical and emotional safety?

Can you find comfort in different areas of the school (hallways, classrooms, etc.)

Students are pretty sure that we should have staff patrolling the hallways and stairwells to ensure that there is no physical bullying or contact, so all the students remain safe.

The main goal is to improve the middle-school experience for all current and future students. We know there are things that can go wrong for some students, and we want to work to make sure they don’t happen again. It is the student council’s hope that the survey will serve as a significant tool, and we hope that we can make the middle-school experience better.

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside