In our school, we have a School Wellness Council, and I am on this team. We are a group of students who work to put on some of the school’s events, and we meet once a month.

For example, in the October meeting we talked about what we should do for breast cancer awareness. Each of us chose a theme to create a poster that represents something about breast cancer awareness. As a result of our meeting we came up with a Breast Cancer Awareness Day. We walked around the entire school in honor of people who had breast cancer. We called this our breast cancer awareness walkathon.

We also arranged a trip to "Merrick Mountain" on Long Island. The goal of the trip was for us to understand fitness. We hiked up Merrick Mountain and when we went down the mountain, we visited every fitness station we encountered and did the exercise at that station. We did pushups, situps, pullups and more. We had a piece of paper and kept track of all the seconds or reps we did for each fitness station.

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside