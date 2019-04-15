TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Our school's playroom is a great place to relax

Kidsday reporters Sean Boehmann, left, and Jose Giron

Kidsday reporters Sean Boehmann, left, and Jose Giron Orellana in the multisensory room of Canaan Elementary School in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Jennifer Hempfling

By Sean Boehmann and Jose Giron Orellana Kidsday Reporters
Print

We have a new playroom that was added to our school. We call it the multisensory playroom. It is the best — we love going in there when we have indoor recess or just an added playtime.

The room is designed for all ages and grades. The room has a padded floor, so we have to take our shoes off. Inside there are large Lego type blocks to build anything you can imagine. There is also a section of wooden blocks and tracks to put together. We build our own cars, then design the tracks and race. There is also a kitchen set, a few tunnels, soft blocks, puzzles, dolls and more. Our class loves to build forts and large racetracks when we go in.

We spoke to many students throughout the school and asked what they thought about the room. Collectively, the common answer was, it’s fun! We feel that it’s a place where you can use your imagination and there are no rules, you make the most of it yourself.

Sometimes we wish we could stay there all day and play. No matter what grade or class that is in the room, one thing is certain, you will always hear laughter when you pass by.

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue

By Sean Boehmann and Jose Giron Orellana Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Meet the Easter Bunny at Dees' Nursery (69 Easter bunny visits, egg hunts, more spring fun on LI
These plush 6-inch tall llamas come in a Fun Easter basket gifts to buy now
Key to My Art (10 W. Oak St., 18 things to do on LI during spring break
Martyna Skiba of Levittown enjoys family swim night LI indoor pools where no membership is required
In a recent Adventureland Instagram poll, Turbulence, which 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
While Oreos didn't come out with a new New Easter sweets and treats to try now