What we like about streaming music

There is so much good music to listen to today. Artists are constantly coming out with new music. There is a wide variety and many genres of music.

Music subscriptions have become very popular. Buying individual albums and songs can be expensive. Music subscriptions are monthly payments that give you access to all music for that month. Apps like Apple Music, Spotify and Sound Cloud are examples of subscription services. They make listening to music easier and cheaper. According to a review in Consumer Reports that was published May 3, music subscriptions can cost between $4 and $20 per month, depending on level of service and membership.

A lot of kids prefer Apple Music and Spotify because they get to listen to the music that they like without having to go all over the radio dial.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School