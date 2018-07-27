Turn up the music because it’s good for you! Did you know that music affects your developing brain? If you want to exercise your brain, listen to some music. Any kind of music will do: rap, R&B, hip-hop, classical and anything else that will make you smile.

As students, we have heard for years that music can reduce your anxiety, lower your blood pressure, reduce pain, help you get extra sleep, bring you from sad to happy, and even help you think more clearly. Music has the power to bring people together. Have you ever been to a concert where no one knows each other, and after a while the music brings everyone together? I definitely have!

One of the ways music affects your mood is by tapping into the chemicals in your brain. Listening to music increases the amount of dopamine in your brain. Dopamine is kind of like the brain’s motivational chemical, which makes you feel good. Listening to music can help nonverbal children with delayed speech and language improve their speech. Learning to play an instrument is great for a child’s memory, confidence and mathematical mind.

Research has shown that music helps people with Parkinson’s disease by making them feel happy and making them move more rapidly than usual. A study by choreographer Mark Morris has shown that, by stimulating their neurotransmitters and brain chemistry, music helped Parkinson’s sufferers move with a more fluid gait.

In my experience, music is very helpful because it helps me stay focused. If you want to see your grades go up and to feel happier in the meantime, turn up the music!

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown