Music has always been my life. I remember always being interested in music. It became my passion at about 3. I remember singing and dancing to the song “Mrs. Right” by the group Mindless Behavior.
Now I am 10, and I mostly like hip-hop music. My favorite artist is Drake. I like his song “God’s Plan.” In his music video Drake gives money to families in need, and it was real. Drake also helped a young girl who needed a heart transplant. He made her wish come true when he visited her in the hospital.
I can relate because in 2015 I had open heart surgery because I got sick with something called Kawasaki disease. Music is what really helped me feel better.
I like to write rap music. Here is a song I have written.
IT’S OK
Woke up in the morning,
I seen the light then I know everything’s going to be all right.
I didn’t hear no fuss,
I didn’t even hear scratches from the bus,
I walked out in the hall,
I seen my bro going to fall,
he was tying shoes so he can go out and ball,
My friends called me ...
Do I want to go to the mall,
I said no I want to go with my brother and ball,
I throw the ball, it gets up and falls,
It hits the back, it was a bass,
I felt like Kobe with the splash,
I go home,
It’s cold but not icy man,
I fell like Gucci with the ice cream,
I’m falling ‘cause I’m sad the day is done,
I had a lot of fun,
If you have had a bad day,
Get out and say,
It’s OK!
Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station
