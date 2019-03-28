TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
SEARCH
27° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

What led me to write my own music

By Matthew Ross Kidsday Reporter
Print

Music has always been my life. I remember always being interested in music. It became my passion at about 3. I remember singing and dancing to the song “Mrs. Right” by the group Mindless Behavior.

Now I am 10, and I mostly like hip-hop music. My favorite artist is Drake. I like his song “God’s Plan.” In his music video Drake gives money to families in need, and it was real. Drake also helped a young girl who needed a heart transplant. He made her wish come true when he visited her in the hospital.

I can relate because in 2015 I had open heart surgery because I got sick with something called Kawasaki disease. Music is what really helped me feel better.

I like to write rap music. Here is a song I have written.

IT’S OK

Woke up in the morning,

I seen the light then I know everything’s going to be all right.

I didn’t hear no fuss,

I didn’t even hear scratches from the bus,

I walked out in the hall,

I seen my bro going to fall,

he was tying shoes so he can go out and ball,

My friends called me ...

Do I want to go to the mall,

I said no I want to go with my brother and ball,

I throw the ball, it gets up and falls,

It hits the back, it was a bass,

I felt like Kobe with the splash,

I go home,

It’s cold but not icy man,

I fell like Gucci with the ice cream,

I’m falling ‘cause I’m sad the day is done,

I had a lot of fun,

If you have had a bad day,

Get out and say,

It’s OK!

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station

By Matthew Ross Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Surfers hunt Long Island waves near Camp Hero 8 must-see natural wonders on LI
The Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River is 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
(L-R) Adriana Alfieri, 11 of Massapequa, Brooke Bencivenga, 8 fun things for teens and tweens to do on LI
Nassau County Firefighters Museum WHAT This interactive 12 fun LI places for career-minded kids
There are many places to see the Easter 22 egg hunts, Easter bunny visits and more fun on LI
In a recent Adventureland Instagram poll, Turbulence, which 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland