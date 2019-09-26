Why we love playing the violin

The violin is a very nice instrument to play. We think the violin is easy to play, but holding the bow is hard and that takes some time to learn to do properly.

We first started learning the violin last school year. We would take violin lessons at our school once a week on either Wednesdays or Thursdays during after our school enrichment with our music teacher. When we first started, we learned the parts of the violin. Then we learned to pluck. Plucking is when you use your fingers to pull the strings, kind of like playing the guitar. Then, we started to learn about the bow and we started learning rhythms. Now, we can play “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”

Our music teacher let us take our violins home to practice. David has his own violin, so he practices with that. We have homework after every lesson. We practice for at least 10 minutes at a time. We both think we’ve gotten a lot better. When we first started, we sounded really squeaky, but now we sound much better. We recommend this instrument because it sounds beautiful and it is a very relaxing to play. Violin may look hard, but it’s very simple.

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School