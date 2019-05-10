TODAY'S PAPER
Performing toward a 'Goal' with musical theater

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Nicholas Mattheus Villamil, Port Jefferson Station

By Varsha Ramrookum Kidsday Reporter
I think musical theater is fun.

Every Tuesday after school we get a snack from the lunchroom, then we start practicing. During musical theater I have fun acting and singing.

My favorite part of musical theater is that we get to perform at the end of the year. This year we will do "Goal," which is about a soccer game. When we perform there are usually two morning performances for the students and the parents. Our teachers get us T-shirts to go with the play.

On the day of the play, we stay after school and get delicious pizza. We also write thank-you cards for the teachers who donated to the musical theater. After the performance, we get beautiful bouquets of flowers. 

Theresa Moskowski’s fourth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale

