‘Mutant Bunny Island’ reviewed by Long Island kids

Kidsday reporter Ryan Foderingham recommends

Kidsday reporter Ryan Foderingham recommends "Mutant Bunny Island" by Obert Skye. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Ryan Foderingham Kidsday Reporter
I read the book “Mutant Bunny Island” by Obert Skye (HarperCollins). In this book you will meet the main character, Perry, his Uncle Zeke and the evil newts.

In this story there is a big problem . . . Perry receives a message saying his uncle has been captured by newts wearing trench coats on Bunny Island! Perry travels to Bunny Island on his own trying to save his Uncle Zeke from these cute but bad creatures.

Perry knows everything he needs to know from his comics. Will he save Uncle Zeke or get captured too? He makes a great discovery. You should definitely read this book!

Jacklyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin

