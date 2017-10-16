I have a very large collection of Beanie Boos. I have 32 of them.
I collect Beanie Boos because they are they are very cute and I love to see all the cute, creative colors and animals they come in. Their eyes are colorful and wide. Some sparkle and others are metallic. I set mine up on a shelf in my room.
You can buy them in many places, but mine all came from CVS. They are less than $10 each. I love my Beanie Boo collection!
