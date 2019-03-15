We went to a screening of the new movie: “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase,” starring Sophia Lillis as Nancy Drew. Nancy, River Heights’ newest resident, finds herself caught in several precarious situations. From dealing with cyber bullies, finding mysterious hidden staircases to unraveling the truth, Nancy and her friends are caught up in a whirlwind of mystery.

The possibility of a new train station coming through the quiet town of River Heights is being debated by the residents. Nancy 's father is leading the way to see that that does not happen to the quaint, small town. While the opposing sides battle it out, Aunt Flora's (played by Linda Lavin) house is beginning to show signs of paranormal activity stemming from an old town legend involving dueling brothers.Nancy wonders if somehow the two may be connected. The super sleuth, together with her friends and an unlikely ally gather clues to solve the mystery of Aunt Flora's sudden haunting and find several surprises along the way!

Our favorite part was when everything finally came together and Nancy found out the truth behind the mystery. This could never had happened if it weren’t for her friends helping and supporting her all along the way. The most unlikely friend to have helped Nancy, Helen (Laura Wiggins), began as a popular and judgmental girl who based her actions on the opinions of others and never thought for herself.

After having spent time with both Nancy and her friends, Helen began to see that not only was it OK to be yourself, but it was a cool thing, too! We liked the way Nancy persevered and worked with other characters and never gave up until she not only found the truth, but found her true self. The movie had action and suspense from the beginning to the end. Kids should see this movie, not only for its great casting but also for the message it sends. Friends with different backgrounds, interests and lifestyles often can work together to help and support each other through any situation. Due to some scenes that might be considered scary for some kids, we would recommend children ages 10 and older see this movie.

Rating: 4 (out of 5) smiles.