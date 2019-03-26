We recently interviewed Sophia Lillis. Sophia stars as Nancy Drew in the new movie “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.” We met her at the Parker Hotel in Manhattan. We were so excited as we were taking the elevator upstairs, knowing we would be meeting Sophia Lillis within a minute. As soon as the door opened we were greeted with a huge hug and a great big smile. We all sat down and began asking our questions. We were all so nervous but soon we felt much more comfortable as if we were talking to a friend we had known for a long time. Sophia made us feel welcomed, comfortable and she put us at ease. If you're lucky enough to see this movie, you will agree that Sophia is the perfect Nancy Drew. She is athletic, fun and smart. We enjoyed her skateboarding scenes and we liked the scenes where she's hiding in the house. Those were tense and funny.

We were so happy that Sophia answered all of our questions and were smiling and laughing all the time.

One question we asked was how she built up the ability to cry. Sophia told us it was hard at first but then she took classes. She said they would put her in a chair and make her think of past events and some sad things.

We asked what her biggest fear was. She said that her twin brother’s biggest fear was spiders and that his fear rubbed off on her because he would always talk about spiders. Her other fear was failing, adding that she doesn’t ever want to let anyone one down.

When we asked her if she preferred movies, theater or TV shows, she said movies but that she would love to do theater because her friend does that and finds it very entertaining. She admitted that she cannot sing very well, so it's something she wants to work on.

In response to us asking how she became an actress, Sophia told us how she went with her stepfather to a theater class and fell in love with acting. Because of that, her mom signed her up for acting classes. She was finally happy to have found something she loved doing.

In the Nancy Drew movie she makes an unexpected friend, so we wondered if this ever happened in real life. Sophia told us that it had happened when she moved to a different school in middle school and everyone had their own friend groups, so it was hard to fit in. Then one day after school a girl walked home with her. She found it surprising because that girl already had her own friend group. She and Sophia became very close and, to this day, they are still great friends.

We are so happy that we had the chance to meet Sophia Lillis. She was such a kind and sweet person.