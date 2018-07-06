My Nonno (my grandfather!) learned to make nautical knots over 70 years ago while working on a fishing ship in Sicily. His older brother taught him how to make them, and now he is teaching me.

Each knot that he makes has a different purpose, as I found out by checking on the internet. For all of these nautical knots, he uses a special kind of rope that he purchases on the internet. He also makes model fishing boats out of supplies that he buys from local hardware stores.

The more and more I create these knots with my Nonno, the more and more I love to make these knots, and it also is time that I get to spend with him! Overall, making these nautical knots is a wonderful time-consuming hobby that I really hope to perfect one day!

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park