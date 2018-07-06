TODAY'S PAPER
Kidsday

Learning to tie nautical knots with my grandfather

Kidsday reporter Anthony LaSala and his grandfather Alfonso

Kidsday reporter Anthony LaSala and his grandfather Alfonso Burgio show their knot collection and model boat. Photo Credit: LaSala family

By Anthony LaSala Kidsday Reporter
My Nonno (my grandfather!) learned to make nautical knots over 70 years ago while working on a fishing ship in Sicily. His older brother taught him how to make them, and now he is teaching me.

Each knot that he makes has a different purpose, as I found out by checking on the internet. For all of these nautical knots, he uses a special kind of rope that he purchases on the internet. He also makes model fishing boats out of supplies that he buys from local hardware stores.

The more and more I create these knots with my Nonno, the more and more I love to make these knots, and it also is time that I get to spend with him! Overall, making these nautical knots is a wonderful time-consuming hobby that I really hope to perfect one day!

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park

