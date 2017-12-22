I tested the awesome Nerf Nitro Motofury Rapid Rally.

This is not your typical Nerf toy — it’s a car launcher. It is a big gun that requires batteries. The gun has a magazine that holds nine cars. There are also two ramps and 12 targets. The idea is to set up the ramps and targets in order to launch the cars over the ramps and knock down the targets.

I really enjoyed playing with this toy, and my two cousins, Tyler and JJ, would absolutely agree. Tyler is 10 and JJ is 3. My cousins and I had a blast seeing who could knock down the most targets in nine shots. It was so much fun.

One thing I did not like was how hard it was to load the cars into the gun. This toy is designed for ages 5 and up. Although my cousin is only 3, he really enjoyed shooting the cars with the help of his two big cousins. Tyler and I competed to see who could knock down the most targets in one round, and I won. I even beat my mom! She didn’t hit any targets, but she had a great time playing with me. I hope everyone gets a chance to play with the Nerf Motofury Rapid Rally and has as much fun as I did!

Another popular Nerf toy is the Nerf Mobile Strike. It shoots out 18 soft darts fast and with accuracy.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5