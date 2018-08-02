We met actor Louis Hynes, who is 16 and stars as Klaus Baudelaire in the Netflix TV show “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” while he was in Manhattan recently.

What was the hardest part of your role, and how did you overcome it?

The most difficult thing for me is being away from home for so long. We have been in Canada filming for the better part of two years now. It is just something that I have to get used to, and my family has been amazing, coming out and visiting as often as they can. It is nice to see them when they come.

How do you memorize your lines?

I usually do it the night before. I should probably do it a bit sooner, but that seems to work for me. I have just gotten into the habit of doing it that way, and it becomes a bit of a muscle — the more you do it, the easier it gets.

Who inspired you to do what you do?

I would say one of my drama teachers when I was a bit younger. I did it mostly for fun when I was your age. From there it became a love of the art.

When you are not acting, what do you like to do?

I really love music and photography. I have a guitar in my hand whenever I can, or I am trying to take some pictures. I like doing those things because they are relaxing and so much fun.

On the show, who has been your favorite co-star?

Favorite? That is really difficult because they are all amazing to work with. But it has been amazing working with Malina [Weissman, who stars as Violet Baudelaire]. We have become so close over the years. It’s like having a new family member. It has been really nice getting to know her. And working with Presley [Smith, who stars as Sunny Baudelaire] is amazing. We have been there for her first steps, and her first words. It is nice to be that intensely involved with someone that young. It is fascinating to watch her develop. It is amazing trying to get Presley to act when she really wants to have a nap.

What is your favorite costume?

That is really difficult. I really loved Stephano in Season 1. There are some really good ones coming up in Season 2. There are some in the third and fourth episodes. The Karl Lagerfeld character is so funny with the overly white teeth and white hair. It is just incredible to watch Neil [Patrick Harris] go into some of those characters and watch him play someone else.

We were wondering how he got into those characters.

I know, it is just incredible. He spends a lot of time with the director trying to figure out the best way to do it. I am so impressed by him.

We heard you play the bass guitar. What type of music do you listen to and play?

I listen to more indie music. But I find the more random and surreal the music is seems to be the music I would go to. I like anything from bluegrass to funk to anything that might be different.

How do your siblings deal with your fame?

That is a very good question. They have been incredibly supportive with me being away for so long. It has been great for them also. They came out to New York and are staying at a friend’s house at the moment. I am hoping that the series will have some options for them as well. My brother is working on set with me at the moment as a PA [personal assistant], just working on the crew. It has been nice, and they are having fun as well.

Being a busy actor, do you have time to play Fortnite?

I only played it once, but I really enjoyed it. My sister is really into it. I don’t have a system in Vancouver, but when I get back to the U.K., I think I might try to find some time to play.

What do you like better: England or America?

That is tough! I guess I have lived in England my whole life, and there is a lot to be said about all that. And all my friends are in England. They are just two incredibly different places, and you would expect them to be quite similar with the same language. But they are just so different, and I don’t know if I could choose.

How did you know you wanted to be an actor?

I never really knew. I just sort of did it because it was fun. I liked the Saturday morning drama stuff, and then I got into one play, and from there it sort of happened. There wasn’t really a definitive moment. How it manifested itself is sort of surprising to me.

What was your reaction when you found out that you would be on “A Series of Unfortunate Events”?

It was a mixture between really excited and happy and being absolutely terrified. It was really something because I had never done anything for that length before or that far away from home before. Trying to manage school around all that has been such a challenge but I have had so much fun doing it.

How do you relate to your character?

I think the show is very family-oriented, so I am able to relate to it in that regard.

Do you like the Mets or the Yankees?

Baseball is really a huge thing over here. I don’t really have a favorite.

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley