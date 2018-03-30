If you’re expecting a happy ending, make sure to read through this entire article!

We had the most amazing opportunity to welcome season 2 of the Netflix show “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” Our day in Manhattan consisted of meeting and interviewing actor Louis Hynes, who stars as Klaus Baudelaire on the show. After that, we sat in the audience on the live Q&A of the AOL Build series where he and co-star Malina Weissman (Violet Baudelaire) were the special guests, and . . . wait for it . . . attending the red carpet premiere event where most of the season 2 cast stopped for us to take pictures and ask questions.

Meeting Louis Hynes was an amazing experience. When he walked into the room our jaws, figuratively, not literally, dropped! He was personable, friendly and eager to answer our questions. We asked him if he plays the game Fortnite. He said he played it once and that his sister plays it a lot more. When he goes back home to England and has more time he will try it out again.

We also wanted to know what was his reaction when he found out he was going to be on the show. He said he was excited, happy and completely terrified. (We loved his answer because we would feel the same way.) We thoroughly enjoyed the interview.

As if that was not amazing enough, we also got to sit in on a live interview at AOL Build with Louis and Malina. We listened so intently from the front row and we were shocked when we were given the microphone to each ask a question of them. We loved how they gave us some information about the mysteries and characters in season 2 without giving the details away.

We also loved when they talked about how much fun it has been to work with Presley Smith, who costars as Sunny Baudelaire, and how cool it has been to watch her grow on set. They even celebrated her first birthday on set with a not-so-scary cake.

As if it couldn’t get any better, later that evening we attended the red carpet of the premiere for season 2. It was actually a black carpet to help with the darkness of the show! We were among other media people such as TV Guide, Vogue and People magazine. Also, everyone was super friendly to us. We got to meet, ask questions and take pictures with most of the cast. We interviewed the show’s executive producer, Barry Sonnenfeld, stunt double Allison Williams, and actors Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes (for the third time that day), Lucy Punch (Esme), Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket), K. Todd Freeman (Mr. Poe), Kitana Turnbull (Carmelita Spats), Jacqueline Robbins and Joyce Robbins (White Faced Woman #1 and #2), the legendary Neil Patrick Harris, who stars as Count Olaf.

When we asked Barry Sonnenfeld what inspired him to do what he does, he stated he became a director by mistake and now absolutely loves it. When asked where he keeps all his Emmys, Neil Patrick Harris replied he keeps them in a room in his New York home with other awards he’s received. Jacqueline and Joyce Robbins told us to never give up on our dreams and to always keep trying. We were surprised how nice they were because they play such mean characters.

By the end of the day, we realized we made it onto Louis Hynes Instagram page with the caption, “Had a fun day of interviews today.” It doesn’t get any better than that!

Make sure you check out the show — it is so worth it!