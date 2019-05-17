“New Kid” by Jerry Craft (Harper) is a great graphic novel. It is about Jordan, a seventh-grader who moved to a new school. The school is a preppy private school, and Jordan doesn’t fit in. Most of the kids are white, but Jordan is African-American.

He originally wanted to go to an art school to fulfill his passion for drawing comics, but his mom didn’t let him. At Jordan’s new school, he makes friends with Alexandra, Drew, Liam and other people, while trying to keep in contact with his old friends.

I loved this book because you really can relate to Jordan, even if you aren’t a new kid.

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton