New York is a great place to visit for kids and the whole family. It has fun and enjoyable things to do and amazing sights to see! Here are some of my favorite places:

Broadway theater The plays and musicals are worth seeing because they have good actors and great directing. Two plays I would have seen were for kids, “Matilda” and “Annie.” Another popular one is “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Empire State Building It used to be the tallest skyscraper in the world before the completion of the World Trade Center. The tallest in New York City now is One World Trade Center. This place is good for kids because they can learn about the history of the Empire State Building. Even the elevator ride to the top is exciting.

The Statue of Liberty This is how immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries were welcomed into our country. Kids can learn a lot from going there. You can take a boat there and climb up to the crown.

Madame Tussauds wax museum This place has cool wax statues of influential people such as Albert Einstein and Queen Elizabeth II. It also has wax statues of superheroes!

Metropolitan Museum of Art The museum has great pieces of art. It also has art classes for anyone who wants to learn. MetKids is a digital art program that has an interactive map. You can go back for years and years of art in its Time Machine, and you can watch videos on the website, metmuseum.org/metkids.