NFL Deluxe Electric Football: Not quite a touchdown

The NFL Deluxe Electric Football Game (Tudor Games) was a little fun setting it up, but it wasn’t that much fun to play with. The field is big and there are 85 pieces in this game. There are stickers so that you can customize it to your favorite football team. As coach, you call all the plays and make the players move around the field.

My thoughts on the game are that I didn't really like it the first time I played it. I wish there was a remote control so the football players could tackle each other. I was surprised that I liked assembling it more than playing it! I am going to get my younger friends to play with it since they like and play football more than I do.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury