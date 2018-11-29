TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
41° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

NFL Deluxe Electric Football: Not quite a touchdown

Kidsday reporter Angelo Maldonado tested NFL Deluxe Electric

Kidsday reporter Angelo Maldonado tested NFL Deluxe Electric Football. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Angelo Maldonado Kidsday Reporter
Print

The NFL Deluxe Electric Football Game (Tudor Games) was a little fun setting it up, but it wasn’t that much fun to play with. The field is big and there are 85 pieces in this game. There are stickers so that you can customize it to your favorite football team. As coach, you call all the plays and make the players move around the field.

My thoughts on the game are that I didn't really like it the first time I played it. I wish there was a remote control so the football players could tackle each other. I was surprised that I liked assembling it more than playing it!  I am going to get my younger friends to play with it since they like and play football more than I do.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury

By Angelo Maldonado Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Once kids assemble the 380 snap-together pieces to 42 toys your kids will be asking for this year
True and her crew not only make the New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in November
Bayville Adventure Park transforms into the Winter Wonderland 25 of the best holiday events on LI
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
Reveal your Poopsie Surprise Unicorn by MGA Entertainment. Sold out! 20 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them