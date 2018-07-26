From the 4D movies to the interactive games, NFL Experience Times Square in Manhattan probably was some of the most fun we’ve ever had.

After meeting former Giants running back Rashad Jennings, we did a tour of the NFL Experience Times Square. It was incredible. It was an experience we will never forget.

We went into a room that has jerseys, helmets and footballs. There were also computers that showed a site that when you picked any team, it showed you the team’s plays, top players and stats.

The next floor was even cooler, with machines that test if you have what it takes to be an NFL player. One machine showed how powerful you had to be to push an opposing football player. There were places to pose for pictures and a “QB Challenge” game with a target on a screen behind a net about five feet away that you had to hit with a football. You pretended to be the quarterback and the target was a receiver’s hands. This is where we met Rashad, but that’s a different story.

We watched a 4D movie in the Stadium room that showed games, training and the Super Bowl. The theater itself is amazing. When the player got hit, your chair shook, like you were getting hit! It was so cool.

When you go downstairs, you get to the celebration room. Inside there is a full-scale metal replica of the Super Bowl trophy, real diamond Super Bowl rings and a green screen to take funny pictures. When you exit, there is food. There were a lot of choices and we were told they change the menu to match the teams playing.

Last but not least, the gift shop. There were jerseys, masks, footballs, books, Funko pops, key chains, bracelets and Legos. If you and your friends are big football fans, this is the place to have your birthday party!

You can find more information online at nflexperience.com. It is at 20 Times Square, Manhattan.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was an honor to be chosen to go, and we suggest it for a special occasion.

Rating: 4.5 to 5 smiles out of 5