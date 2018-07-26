TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

NFL Experience Times Square scores a touchdown with kids

Kidsday reporters, from left, Eve Arevalo, Jayvien Echevarria,

Kidsday reporters, from left, Eve Arevalo, Jayvien Echevarria, Michael Standel and Mavin Iannotta at NFL Experience Times Square. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Eve Arevalo, Jayvien Echevarria, Mavin Iannotta and Michael Standel Kidsday Reporters, 10 and 11, Huntington Station
Print

From the 4D movies to the interactive games, NFL Experience Times Square in Manhattan probably was some of the most fun we’ve ever had.

After meeting former Giants running back Rashad Jennings, we did a tour of the NFL Experience Times Square. It was incredible. It was an experience we will never forget.

We went into a room that has jerseys, helmets and footballs. There were also computers that showed a site that when you picked any team, it showed you the team’s plays, top players and stats.

The next floor was even cooler, with machines that test if you have what it takes to be an NFL player. One machine showed how powerful you had to be to push an opposing football player. There were places to pose for pictures and a “QB Challenge” game with a target on a screen behind a net about five feet away that you had to hit with a football. You pretended to be the quarterback and the target was a receiver’s hands. This is where we met Rashad, but that’s a different story.

We watched a 4D movie in the Stadium room that showed games, training and the Super Bowl. The theater itself is amazing. When the player got hit, your chair shook, like you were getting hit! It was so cool.

When you go downstairs, you get to the celebration room. Inside there is a full-scale metal replica of the Super Bowl trophy, real diamond Super Bowl rings and a green screen to take funny pictures. When you exit, there is food. There were a lot of choices and we were told they change the menu to match the teams playing.

Last but not least, the gift shop. There were jerseys, masks, footballs, books, Funko pops, key chains, bracelets and Legos. If you and your friends are big football fans, this is the place to have your birthday party!

You can find more information online at nflexperience.com. It is at 20 Times Square, Manhattan.

It was an honor to be chosen to go, and we suggest it for a special occasion.

Rating: 4.5 to 5 smiles out of 5

By Eve Arevalo, Jayvien Echevarria, Mavin Iannotta and Michael Standel Kidsday Reporters, 10 and 11, Huntington Station

More Family

Cousins, Jase and Lincoln, relaxing after dinner and Share your favorite family memories
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
My son Wolfgang?s first trip to the beach! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
A skateboarder's delight: Veterans Park Skate Park in Big thrills on LI: 15 unique things to do
Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little Date night? 7 LI places offering drop-off events for kids
It's a miniature--or larger than life--rendition of the 24 back-to-school backpacks