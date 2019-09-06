TODAY'S PAPER
The NFL is back and on the move

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kiara Anderson, Stony Brook

By Nicholas Cortese Kidsday Reporter
I think the National Football League is the most popular league in sports right now. The new season started on Thursday, but the full schedule begins Sunday. One of the big games around here will be the Giants vs. Jets on Nov. 10.

 The league keeps making changes. In 2014, some fans wanted teams in cities like Los Angeles and the NFL came through, deciding to move the St. Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers there. In 2017, the NFL announced it would relocate the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas. The Raiders had played in Oakland from their inaugural season in 1960 until 1981, when they moved to Los Angeles. Their owner at the time, Al Davis, decided to move the Raiders back to Oakland, where it seems they have been trying to escape ever since they arrived in 1995.

Although the original plan was to make Vegas the Raiders' official home by the 2019-20 season, the move will not be complete until the 2020-21 season. Even though the Raiders will play their final season in the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2019, keep your eyes open for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020!

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

