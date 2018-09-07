Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Niagara Falls is a great place to visit

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maven Martin, Wheatley Heights

By Erika Stone Kidsday Reporter
Print

My family and I took a trip up to Canada. We woke up at 4 a.m., and it took about 10 hours to drive there.

We went to the hotel to unpack our luggage, and my dad took a nap for an hour or two. That night we went sightseeing on the boat Maid of the Mist. What made it so fun was that it went right underneath Niagara Falls. We had to wear ponchos, that’s how wet it was. On the top of the Falls were lights that made the water different colors like red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple. It made it look like a rainbow in the water. It was truly a sight.

The next day we went to the mall, where I got a bookmark that had a picture of Niagara Falls on it. Then we went underneath Niagara Falls through tunnels. The view was amazing.

I am sure you have heard about global warming and how renewable energy can help stop global warming. Hydroelectric power plants near Niagara Falls are one example of renewable energy. Hydroelectric means it makes electricity from the flow of water. The prefix “hydro” means “water,” and as you know, electricity means power. So the power plants run off Niagara Falls, supplying power to homes, cities, cars, stores and trains.

There are lots of websites that can help you plan your trip, and you can start with this one: niagarafallsstatepark.com

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island

By Erika Stone Kidsday Reporter

