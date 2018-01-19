Sometimes it’s fun to be called by a nickname, but when you get older you should not be called by your nickname. When you are called by your formal name, people talk to you as an adult.

When you are at a job interview, it’s always better to use your formal name. Your nickname can be changed to anything, but your formal name cannot be changed.

See how all this came together because we used our formal names? You should be careful when using your nickname — people might call you by your nickname forever.

If you tell people to call you by your formal name, better things will happen. And then you won’t have to worry about being called a nickname your whole life! In our class we have gotten into the habit of addressing ourselves by our given names, and our classmates call us by that name as well.