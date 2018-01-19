TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Why you should use your given name instead of a nickname

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Micaela Cuccia

By Gregory Dolmaian and Thomas Santucci Kidsday Reporters
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Sometimes it’s fun to be called by a nickname, but when you get older you should not be called by your nickname. When you are called by your formal name, people talk to you as an adult.

When you are at a job interview, it’s always better to use your formal name. Your nickname can be changed to anything, but your formal name cannot be changed.

See how all this came together because we used our formal names? You should be careful when using your nickname — people might call you by your nickname forever.

If you tell people to call you by your formal name, better things will happen. And then you won’t have to worry about being called a nickname your whole life! In our class we have gotten into the habit of addressing ourselves by our given names, and our classmates call us by that name as well.

By Gregory Dolmaian and Thomas Santucci Kidsday Reporters
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Glowgolf, a family-friendly indoor mini-golf course, opened its 15 new places for kids, parents to try in 2018
40 Rocklyn Ave., Lynbrook, 516-599-7757, funstationusa.com. Hours and Warm up with 46 indoor places to play on LI
There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
Go-karting isn't just for outdoors. Here on Long 25 things every LIer must do this winter
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
The winter psychic fair returns to the Lynbrook Go to a Winter Psychic Fair, more LI fun this weekend
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE