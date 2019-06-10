My brother lives in Nigeria

Do you have a brother that lives in another country? I do. He is really important to me. His name is Kelly. I have never talked to him in real life or met him in person because he lives in Nigeria, Africa.

I talked to him only once on my dad’s phone. I also saw his picture on my dad’s phone on Facebook. I found out not long ago that Kelly is 20. He is also on my dad’s side of the family.

Kelly graduated from college, so he might be coming to visit, so I can get to know him more. Maybe my dad, mom, my other brother and I can visit Kelly in Africa. If Kelly comes to Long Island, he will have to get another job near Holtsville. If not, then I will have to video-chat with Kelly in Africa.

If my family and I visit Kelly, I want to take a picture of us together and also take pictures of some places in Africa. I can’t wait to see and talk to Kelly — I am so excited!

Kerry Abernethy’s fourth-grade class, Waverly Avenue Elementary School, Holtsville