Night to Shine is an event run by the Tim Tebow Foundation that provides a prom for people with disabilities. On Feb. 8, 2019, over 655 churches nationwide came together to host this special event, according to the foundation's website. Night to Shine also celebrated its fifth anniversary of this amazing event. Tebow, a professional athlete, started the foundation in 2014.

As a Carle Place High School cheerleader, I had the honor to be a part of this special night that took place at the high school. My team was invited to stand in the hallway to greet all the guests. We cheered them in as they came down the red-carpet hallway. Other groups, like the band and orchestra, also added to the event. For such a special night, it was amazing for all of us to help greet them and to see such happy faces as they went down the red carpet.

If you or your school would like to participate, check out Night to Shine at timtebowfoundation.org.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School