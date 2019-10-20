TODAY'S PAPER
Test driving the Nighthawk scooter

Kidsday reporter Helmer Ventura says he "went zooming"

Kidsday reporter Helmer Ventura says he "went zooming" on the Nighthawk scooter.

By Sean Pittman and Helmer Ventura Kidsday Reporters
We played with a new 12-volt Nighthawk Ride-On (Rollplay) scooter and had so much fun with it.

The scooter has a seat and two spots for your feet. There are handles on each side for you to hold onto. The Nighthawk can tilt from side to side.   A lot of kids in our class wanted to go on the Nighthawk. It felt like you were in Mario Kart but in real life.

Sean: “When I went on, a friend dared me to do a 360 spin. At first I was nervous but then after, I went really fast. I saw that there was a corner and thought it would be easy to turn until my leg came off the scooter. Then I put my leg on and drifted to the left. After the first turn, I got the hang of things.” 

Helmer: “When I went on, I was kind of nervous because I thought I was going to break it. I went zooming. It was so sick, I felt like a beast! I went zooming and I was tilting left to right.”

Even though it is already fast, we want it even faster! We think it would be perfect if the Nighthawk had a reverse feature so you can go back whenever you want. We rate this ride on a 4 (out of 5) smiles.

Mary Kate LaSpisa’s fifth-grade class, Evergreen Charter School, Hempstead

