I think my Nike TN Air Max shoes are nice. The shoes come in different colors, which make the shoes cool. So that might make kids buy them.

I got mine at Foot Locker as a Christmas gift. My grandpa and grandma bought the shoes for me. Every time I buy shoes and my big sister is there, we usually buy the same shoes.

The reason I wanted these shoes was that the color looks nice. I wanted to get them in orange because it looks like there are flames on the shoe. Another reason was that there is a YouTuber called Funny Mike and his cousin Woo Woo who have the same exact shoes and in the same color. So, that’s why I love these shoes. Sometimes I won’t wear my new shoes because there is white on the shoe, so that means it is easy to get dirty.

The shoes cost about $160, but I think it was worth it because a lot of famous people have it and the design of the shoes looks nice. The only thing I don’t like about the shoes is that the color of the bottom is red.

Christina Buttigieg's sixth-grade class, The De La Salle School, Freeport