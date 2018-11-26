TODAY'S PAPER
Nintendo Switch: Game on for the creative

The Nintendo Switch console offers players a chance

The Nintendo Switch console offers players a chance to get creative. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Miguel Turcios Kidsday Reporter
I think the Nintendo Switch is the best console because it is small, and you can take it everywhere. Plus, some games don’t need Wi-Fi so you can play them outside. The games you can play are Mario Kart, Fortnite, Pac-Man and so many more. There can be a lot of creativity with Nintendo. You can make a lot of great things.

You can  also make a gas pedal and steering wheel.

I think the Nintendo Switch is awesome, and you should get it.

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury

