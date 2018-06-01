The Nintendo Switch is the newest, coolest gaming system ever. You can play it on a big screen like a TV or the mini screen it comes with.

The Switch comes with two remotes that go on the side of the mini screen, or you can put them on two separate connectors for two-player mode. When you use the mini screen, it is portable. You can bring it to your friend’s house and you can link your systems together to play in two-player mode for some games like Pokkén Tournament DX.

On the Switch, you can take screenshots and raise and lower the volume, and it tells you the time. On most game systems, you can only buy games at stores. On the Switch, you can buy games in stores or on the eShop. The eShop is a section on the Switch where you can have an account and buy games without leaving your couch.

The Switch also has a News screen that can show you the newest games, updates in games, best games, most-played games, most-bought games and new weapons. Here are some examples: Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Minecraft, Just Dance and Mario Kart Deluxe.

The graphics are very good and super clear. The Nintendo Switch is the best gaming system ever. You should try it.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook