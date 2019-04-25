Do you want to know if you should buy the new Nintendo 2DS games? The four games I was asked to review were The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Super Mario: 3D World, Pokémon: Ultra Sun and Pokémon: Ultra Moon.

LEGEND OF ZELDA is a very fun and addictive game. I think the story is very interesting and keeps you constantly intrigued. It is about this mysterious guy named Yuga who captures the priest’s daughter. So, Link, the main character, tells Princess Zelda about it, and she thinks it is part of a greater evil. Then Link is put on a quest to stop this evil and save Hyrule. My favorite part of the game is when you get to fuse into walls. After Yuga “defeats” you the second time, the bracelet that Ravio gave you makes you able to fuse in and out of walls. The only downside is that you need to be careful of how you spend your rupees because most of the essential items in the game cost rupees. What I also don’t like is that every time you die, you need to re-rent your items. I recommend buying this game.

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

SUPER MARIO: 3D WORLD is very fun and challenging game. I like how you can find out what happened to Princess Peach and complete fun little levels at the same time. Also, if you die a certain amount of times, I like that the game gives you the golden leaf. The golden leaf makes you jump high, makes you invincible and gives you a tail as a weapon. My favorite part about the game is the Boss levels because they challenge you more than normal levels.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

POKÉMON: ULTRA SUN and ULTRA MOON are exciting and difficult games. To start off the game you choose your starter Pokémon (Litten, Popplio or Rowlet). Then you’re off to complete trials, catch Pokémon, get Z-moves and get a good Pokémon team. Z-moves are special moves for Pokémon to use in battle. My favorite part about the game is the fire trial because it is a little different and it challenges you. The only downfall about this game is that your Pokédex is a little too chatty. I recommend buying just one game out of the two unless you want to go through the same story twice just to get different legendary Pokémon at the end of the game (Ultra Moon gives you Lunala and Ultra Sun gives you Solgaleo).

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

The Nintendo 2DS itself is amazing. It runs so smoothly and all the buttons are easy to reach. In conclusion, I think you should buy the new Nintendo with all the games I reviewed.

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School