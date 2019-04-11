Nitro Type is an online game. It is a racing game that you learn to type on. You can either play as a guest or create an account for it.

My cousin introduced Nitro Type to me two years ago. It was hard to understand at first, but I kept getting better as I played.

You need to create an account, and once you do that you start getting cars for racing. You can earn in-game money by racing and by getting mystery box cash. You can earn in-game money by completing tasks. If you're one of the top three players on the leader board, you can earn even more in-game prizes.

You can get more cars in the dealership as you level up. You can also earn titles from the achievements. The titles are words in quotation marks that say if you earned something, you bought a car, or you saved the in-game money (a big amount of money). The titles are more important in Nitro Type (“important” meaning they are more valuable to players) than other achievements. They show your up-to-date status, pretty much (the most recent achievement you’ve earned). You can put the titles on your profile by clicking on “My profile.” Make sure to get your parents' permission for all this.

You can also join racing teams, too. There are all sorts of special events to keep you interested. I am so glad I do this.

Info: nitrotype.com

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School