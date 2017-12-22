TODAY'S PAPER
Food Network helps feed hungry children, families in New York

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kaylah Bozkurtian, Garden City

By Victoria Caroddo Kidsday Reporter
There are so many kids in New York who do not get enough food at home because of their financial situation. Many people struggle with feeding their family.

Luckily there are many organizations that help hungry people, and one of them is Food Network. There are many ways Food Network helps hungry kids in New York. One way is by going to schools and giving food out to the students there. It also asks for donations on television and its website. One more way is that Duff Goldman, a pastry chef, and his friends help cook and bake meals for the children.

Food Network is a positive organization that helps hungry kids in New York. To find out more, visit foodnetwork.com/hungry

