Want an opportunity to make a difference at your new school? Our school has an awesome program: No One Eats Alone. This is a national program run by a nonprofit organization that was created and organized by students. It encourages kids to forget about each other’s differences and start conversations at lunchtime.

This program helps kids feel included, accepted and valued by their classmates. More than 2,000 schools in all 50 states have a No One Eats Alone program. It also teaches kids how to make friends at lunch, which can be hard at times.

No One Eats Alone makes social inclusion the new trend. It is good for students at new schools because they will never be alone at lunch. A new student in our district said, “I felt so relieved. Someone asked me to join their table. We started talking and we became friends.” No One Eats Alone can be helpful if you want to change your table midyear. It also can help shy kids meet new friends.

So if you want to have this great program in your school so you can make a difference by including everyone at lunch, you can learn more at nooneeatsalone.org