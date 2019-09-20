If you haven’t visited North Fork Doughnut Company -- NoFoDoCo -- you are really missing out.

The first time I went there I got a glazed doughnut. It was amazing! It was the freshest, tastiest sweet treat I have ever had. I have also tried the cannoli, jelly and fruity pebbles doughnut. They also have seasonal doughnuts. On St. Patrick’s Day my mom got me a doughnut that had a rainbow on it, it looked great and tasted even better. I have never been disappointed.

The doughnuts are huge, you can get a few flavors and share with your family. If you are looking for something fun to bring to your next party, or you want to have the most delicious doughnut, I recommend heading to Mattituck to grab yourself a NoFoDoCo.

Info: North Fork Doughnut Company, 13175 Main Road, Mattituck, 631-298-7941. nofodoco.com

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School