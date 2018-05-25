North Fork visitors need to mind their manners

This weekend was the unofficial start to summer, and for those of us who live on the North Fork of Long Island, it means a lot more visitors. We are so happy you come out and see our beautiful towns and beaches, but we do have a few requests about things we have noticed:

Be more cautious of people around you when you are driving. Some people drive horribly when they come out here.

Be kind. When some city people come out here, they act as if they're special, as if they're kings and queens and can be rude to other people because they're rich.

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School