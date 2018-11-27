Not Parent Approved is a card game for mischief-makers. There are 455 cards on which you fill in a blank. It reminded me of Truth or Dare, which I also like, so it made me like this card game even better.

For some funny cards, you fill in the blank, and other cards might be something you did once. It’s for four to 10 players. Each player picks out seven cards, and then reads them out loud and finishes the situation. Some of the cards are weird, strange and hilarious.

I played the game at home with my family, and they liked it. I also played with kids in my class, and they liked it, too.

Everyone who played it with me had fun. It’s definitely a card game that’s funny. I think kids would enjoy playing it — I know I did!

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury